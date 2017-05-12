Johnson wins 800 and 3200

BOYS TRACK

James Johnson had two first places as Darien dropped to 2-4 on the season with losses to McMahon 88-61 and Ludlowe 86-64 recently.

“The guys fought hard,” said Wave coach Tyson Kaczmarek. “We have some holes in our team, and when you compete in the FCIAC, those holes can get exposed when another team is deep in that area. Some of that happened today. I’m proud of the way we didn’t give up.”

Johnson won the 800 in 1:59.9, a personal best. He also won the 3200 in 10:20.

Ari Singer-Freeman won the 300 hurdles in 44.8 and Kyle Fisher won the javelin in 147-6.

There were other notable performances from the Blue Wave.

Kieran Daly was second in pole vault at 12-0.

Ryan Sullivan was second in discus at 110-7.

Griffin Ott was third in the 1600 in 4:33.5, a personal best.

Alex Dehmel qualified for FCIACs in the 400 in 53.8.

Alex Klarer qualified for FCIACs in the 800 in 2:05.6 and Aiden Hills qualified in the pole vault at 10-0.