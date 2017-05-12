Senior Day 2017 sees out undefeated FCIAC streak

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ashley Humphrey and Emma Jaques scored four goals each in Darien’s 18-5 win over Warde in the the last game of the regular season at home on Thursday.

Humphrey had three assists, Jaques two.

The Wave awaits the playoffs at 11-0 FCIAC, 13-3 overall. Warde is 6-4, 11-4.

Christine Fiore had a hat trick.

Kendall Wisinski and Mason Maloney scored two goals apiece, Anna Stein and Nicole Humphrey had one goal and one assists each

Katie Ramsay scored one goal, Emma Lesko had an assist.

Carly Schoudel made eight saves for the Wave.

The Wave marked Senior Day for injured Laura Murphy, Lesko, Annie Wright, Logan Book, Catherine Arrix, Laurie Travaglini, Abigail Hancock, Stein, Katherine Heaney, Shoudel.