Wave shares scoring versus TC

BOYS LACROSSE

Eighteen players chipped in with scoring in Darien’s 21-4 win over Trinity Catholic at Stamford on Thursday

The Wave climbs to 14-0 overall, 10-0 FCIAC with two games to go in the regular season, including at Greenwich (10-4, 9-1) on Saturday.

Sean Collins and Will Culliton shared the goaltending duties for the win.

Box

Darien 9-7-2-3 = 21

Trinity 0-1-0-3 = 4

Darien Scoring:

Kevin Lindley 3-3

Logan McGovern 2-3

Pete Hartigan 3-1

Brian Minicus 2-3

Riley Stewart 1-2

Hudson Pokorny 2-2

Matt Meyjes 1-1

James Solberg 1-0

Arden Cohen 1-0

Finlay Collins 1-0

Ethan Dewbrey 1-0

Henry Pfeifle 1-0

Jack Beatty 1-0

Bruce Ferguson 1-0

Tommy Hellman 0-1

Quinn Fay 0-1

Blake Sommi 0-1

Jack Joyce 0-1

Trinity Scoring:

Christian Majesty 1-0

Justin Green 1-0

Mike Donnelly 1-0

Will Tellini 1-0

Darien Goalies:

Sean Collins 1, Will Culliton 0

Trinity Goalies:

Aidan Connelly 12 saves

Tanner Strub, Jack Beatty and Arden Cohen were a combined 20-28 on face-offs