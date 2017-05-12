Wave shares scoring versus TC

BOYS LACROSSE
Eighteen players chipped in with scoring in Darien’s 21-4 win over Trinity Catholic at Stamford on Thursday
The Wave climbs to 14-0 overall, 10-0 FCIAC with two games to go in the regular season, including at Greenwich (10-4, 9-1) on Saturday.
Sean Collins and Will Culliton shared the goaltending duties for the win.
Box
Darien 9-7-2-3 = 21
Trinity 0-1-0-3 = 4
Darien Scoring:
Kevin Lindley 3-3
Logan McGovern 2-3
Pete Hartigan 3-1
Brian Minicus 2-3
Riley Stewart 1-2
Hudson Pokorny 2-2
Matt Meyjes 1-1
James Solberg 1-0
Arden Cohen 1-0
Finlay Collins 1-0
Ethan Dewbrey 1-0
Henry Pfeifle 1-0
Jack Beatty 1-0
Bruce Ferguson 1-0
Tommy Hellman 0-1
Quinn Fay 0-1
Blake Sommi 0-1
Jack Joyce 0-1
Trinity Scoring:
Christian Majesty 1-0
Justin Green 1-0
Mike Donnelly 1-0
Will Tellini 1-0
Darien Goalies:
Sean Collins 1, Will Culliton 0
Trinity Goalies:
Aidan Connelly 12 saves
Tanner Strub, Jack Beatty and Arden Cohen were a combined 20-28 on face-offs