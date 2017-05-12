Darien Times

Wave shares scoring versus TC

James Solberg in early season action. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

BOYS LACROSSE

Eighteen players chipped in with scoring in Darien’s 21-4 win over Trinity Catholic at Stamford on Thursday

The Wave climbs to 14-0 overall, 10-0 FCIAC with two games to go in the regular season, including at Greenwich (10-4, 9-1) on Saturday.

Sean Collins and Will Culliton shared the goaltending duties for the win.

Box

Darien   9-7-2-3  =  21

Trinity    0-1-0-3  =  4

Darien Scoring:

Kevin Lindley  3-3

Logan McGovern  2-3

Pete Hartigan  3-1

Brian Minicus  2-3

Riley Stewart  1-2

Hudson Pokorny  2-2

Matt Meyjes  1-1

James Solberg 1-0

Arden Cohen  1-0

Finlay Collins 1-0

Ethan Dewbrey 1-0

Henry Pfeifle  1-0

Jack Beatty  1-0

Bruce Ferguson 1-0

Tommy Hellman 0-1

Quinn Fay  0-1

Blake Sommi  0-1

Jack Joyce  0-1

Trinity Scoring:

Christian Majesty  1-0

Justin Green  1-0

Mike Donnelly  1-0

Will Tellini  1-0

Darien Goalies:

Sean Collins 1, Will Culliton 0

Trinity Goalies:

Aidan Connelly  12 saves

Tanner Strub, Jack Beatty and Arden Cohen were a combined 20-28 on face-offs

