Medalist Swiggett shoots 36 at Woodway, Wave has 10th win

BOYS GOLF

Darien is peaking at the right time.

The guys are working hard in practice and I like the progress we are making. — Tom O’Donnell

“We played our best match of the year today against a very solid Trumbull team,” said Wave coach Tom O’Donnell after a 151-161 victory over the Eagles at Woodway on Thursday.

Wave sophomore Blake Swiggett shot 36 for medalist on the difficult par 35 course.

Trumbull was led by Ryan Levy who shot 37 that included an eagle two on the par four fourth hole.

Darien improves to 10-1, Trumbull goes to 7-4.

“Blake Swiggett and Alex Gu continued to play well,” O’Donnell said. “But it was the play of senior co-captain Brendan Bumgardner and senior Jack Campbell that propelled us to an impressive score of 151 on the always challenging Woodway CC course.”

Bumgardner shot 38, Jack Campbell 38, Gu 39, junior co-captain Will Wilson 41.

“We still have a ways to go if we want to be a serious contender in the post-season,” O’Donnell said. “But the guys are working hard in practice and I like the progress we are making.”

Darien beat Ridgefield 166-169 at par 36 Country Club of Darien on Wednesday.

The Tigers go to 7-3.

Scoring

Darien

Alex Gu 40

Blake Swiggett 41

Will Wilson 41

Brendan Bumgardner 44

Henry Sparkman 46

Ridgefield

Oliver Frossell 38

Matt Bornstein 41

Brandon Tuccio 45

Dallas Nylen 45

Mark Habeeb 47