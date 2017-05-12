First Weed Beach festival set for June: Parks & Rec seeks sponsors, volunteers

Kicking off the summer has never been better at Weed Beach. For the first time, Darien Parks and Recreation will be holding Weed Beach Fest, a town celebration bringing the community together for music, food and fun in the sun.



Partnering with local community group Opus, the Parks & Recreation Department wants to give back to the community. Opus is an organization dedicated to supporting Person-to-Person in their mission to provide more than 24,000 people in the community with food, clothing, emergency assistance and scholarship programs. They do so through fundraising, volunteering and generating awareness of these programs and initiatives.

The Weed Beach Fest will be the kick off to the OPUS annual Book Bag Drive. Opus for Person-to-Person and Halstead Property have joined together to help kids in need this coming year. For each book bag donated by the public, Halstead Property will fill it with school supplies, and the giver will get a free meal at the festival.

“We are really looking forward to creating an awesome event for families to start off the summer,” said Patrick Rossiter, Recreation Supervisor and Event Coordinator for Darien’s Parks & Recreation Department. “We have terrific bands lined up, great activities for kids and some surprises for the adults as well. I think this is a great opportunity for Darien to build on its terrific community spirit and we at the Parks & Recreation Department are proud to be working to make that happen.”

The festivities include three great bands: the up and coming, young musicians of Wally, perennial local favorite, Gun Smoke and one of Connecticut’s greatest party bands, Freeplay.

For the kids, there will be three big inflatable slides, crafts, games and activities in the Kids Cove. Also be on the lookout for games and prizes on the beach.

Uncle’s Deli of Darien and Stamford will be providing a picnic BBQ on the beach. Since 1987, Uncle’s Deli has been a popular fixture of downtown Darien, feeding the hungry with overstuffed sandwiches and their famous bacon, egg & cheeses. Today he continues to give back to the community by becoming a sponsor of the Weed Beach Fest. If burgers and dogs aren’t your thing, try one of the food trucks that will also be available.

The Parks & Recreation Department is still looking for sponsors, food vendors and volunteers to participate in the Weed Beach Festival. For more information or to get involved, visit http://www.darienct.gov/WBFest.