Darien YMCA offers college student memberships

By Darien Times on May 12, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Have a college student coming home soon or, a graduating senior?  The Darien Y once again is offering memberships for college students and soon-to-be college students this summer.  College student members can take advantage of all the Y facilities including the two pools, downstairs Training Center, Wellness Center overlooking Holly Pond, over 100 fitness classes and the basketball courts.  They can also enjoy member discounts on stand-up paddleboarding classes and other specialized fitness classes.

Monthly memberships are offered for up to three months. one and two-week memberships are also offered for students who will only be home for a few weeks. A one-month membership is $80, two months is $150 and three months is $180. A one week membership is $50 and two weeks is $65.

To purchase a college student membership, please visit the Darien Y’s front desk during business hours at 2420 Post Road in Darien. For more information, the Darien Y website is www.darien-ymca.org.

