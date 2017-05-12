Darien YMCA offers college student memberships

Have a college student coming home soon or, a graduating senior? The Darien Y once again is offering memberships for college students and soon-to-be college students this summer. College student members can take advantage of all the Y facilities including the two pools, downstairs Training Center, Wellness Center overlooking Holly Pond, over 100 fitness classes and the basketball courts. They can also enjoy member discounts on stand-up paddleboarding classes and other specialized fitness classes.

Monthly memberships are offered for up to three months. one and two-week memberships are also offered for students who will only be home for a few weeks. A one-month membership is $80, two months is $150 and three months is $180. A one week membership is $50 and two weeks is $65.

To purchase a college student membership, please visit the Darien Y’s front desk during business hours at 2420 Post Road in Darien. For more information, the Darien Y website is www.darien-ymca.org.