Tree Conservancy of Darien offers forest bathing walk

The Tree Conservancy of Darien is hosting a Shinrin-Yoku walk, open to the community, with Certified Nature and Forest Therapy guide, Jeffrey Wyant. The May 20 walk will benefit TCD, whose goals include educating the community about the value of trees and their care. Fee for participating in the walk is $20, and reservations are required at treeconservancyofdarien.org, as the walk is limited to 15 people.

Shinrin-yoku, which developed in the 1980s in Japan, is translated into English as “forest bathing”. Scientific studies have shown that Shinrin-yoku walks can lower blood pressure, reduce stress levels, and increase a sense of well being among participants. This guided sensory immersion in the forest has recently been called “the latest fitness trend to hit the U.S.” by the Washington Post.

Tree Conservancy’s forest bathing walk will be a safe and unhurried two-hour engagement with nature, taking in the late spring foliage in Darien’s largest nature preserve, Woodland Park. Participants will focus on a sensory connection with the living world around them through a series of “invitations”, each guiding them to establish mindfulness of place and to open their senses to the healing power of nature. The walk will conclude with a tea ceremony with tea made from local herbs.

No athletic skills are required for the slow and gentle walk, which is recommended for ages 8 through 85. Children under the age of 14 are required to be accompanied by an adult. Participants will convene at the parking lot of Woodland Park in Darien at the Middlesex Road entrance at 9:45 a.m. The walk will conclude at noon and will take place rain or shine. For reservations, more information, and instructions for parking, please visit, treeconservancyofdarien.org.

Tree Conservancy of Darien is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the tree and forest resources of Darien for the benefit of the community, its health and its quality of life. Established in 2010, TCD has planted over 300 trees in Darien. For more information or to donate to Tree Conservancy of Darien, visit the Tree Conservancy at treeconservancyofdarien.org or email them at [email protected]