Obituary: Laura Rich Rowland, 64, devoted to family, avid reader

Laura Rich Rowland, a resident of Darien, passed away peacefully beside her loving family on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. She was born in Stamford on June 11, 1951 to Frank Dominic Rich Jr. and Jean Annabelle Rich Hopkins. She was 65 years old.

Laura attended Wells College in Aurora, New York. She was employed as an Administrator for SNET and Northeastern Mutual. Laura’s most recent employment was as an Office Administrator for Dr. Steven Rothenberg in Darien. Laura’s greatest happiness came from spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren, and with her wonderful extended family. Laura was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling with her husband, their summer vacations in Cape Cod, island hopping in the Caribbean and spending time at the beach.

Laura is survived by her loving husband, Christopher Peyton Rowland of Darien; her daughter and best friend, Elizabeth Lycan Martinez, son-in-law Wilson Martinez, and grandchildren Annabelle Peyton Martinez and Gavin Crew Martinez of Darien. She is also survived by her stepson Niles Hamilton Rowland of Long Island City, NY; and her four siblings, Frank Rich III of New Canaan, CT; Robin Fulton of Hilton Head Island, SC; Susan Mailman of Stamford, CT; and Charles Rich of Suwanee, GA. She was predeceased by her son, Donald G. Lycan III and her sister, Lisa Rich Coats.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John R. C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien, CT, on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alix’s Lemon at http://www.alixslemon.com.