Darien Chamber of Commerce offers panel on business relevancy

The Darien Chamber of Commerce has organized a business panel discussion on how to stay relevant in today’s changing marketplace. The panel is made up of four local business owners who are ready to share their knowledge on trends and tips on navigating the changing world of commerce. The format is a question and answer format with moderator Mark Rosenbloom, chamber board chairman, First County Bank vice president, and the panel is made up of Cindy Palmer Dean, owner and creative director, Palmer’s Market; Doug Campbell, executive & career coach, author, speaker, innovator; and Brian Jarvis, SCORE volunteer in retail consulting and author of Where To Go From Here: Reinventing Your Business, Your Career and Your Working Life and Peter Belbita, founder, Noble House Creative Group-Marketing and Technology specialty firm.

These experts will share their knowledge for how local businesses can adapt. This event is meant for any kind of small business that wants to share in the dialogue and network with other business owners.

The panel discussion will take place at the Darien Library on Wednesday, May 17. Check-in is at 5:30 p.m. to submit any question(s) and the Discussion will begin at 5:45 to 7:00pm followed by networking with the Panelists and other small business owners. For more information go to www.darienctchamber.com and click on the calendar of events.