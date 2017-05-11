Police seek information on car that struck Darien High School student

Darien police are looking to identify the driver or car that struck a Darien High School student on May 5. A 17-year-old girl was struck while walking on High School Lane at about 2:25 p.m, approximately 200 feet in from Middlesex Road. The teen suffered injuries including scrapes and bruises as she crossed High School Lane going south. According to police, the line of traffic was either stopped or moving very slowly in the westbound lane of High School Lane as is often the case at school dismissal time.

As the pedestrian was crossing in between stopped or slow moving vehicles, a vehicle, while passing the line of stopped traffic and operating westbound in the eastbound lane, struck the pedestrian and knocked her to the ground.

The vehicle involved was reported to be a brown minivan, possibly a Honda, which was operated by a white female with blond hair, believed to be in her forties. Also observed in the vehicle was a younger female, possibly of middle school age, seated in the front passenger seat. The minivan did stop and the operator asked the pedestrian if she was okay. The pedestrian replied that she thought she was okay and the minivan then continued on towards the High School. The Police Department was notified of this collision once the pedestrian arrived home and an investigation then commenced. Thankfully, the injuries to the pedestrian were not severe.

The Darien Police Department has been actively investigating this collision since the time of the report but have thus far been unable to identify the vehicle or operator involved. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has any pertinent information is requested to contact the Darien Police Department at (203) 662-5300.