Tonight: Public information session for Noroton Heights Station Area Study

The Town of Darien will be hosting a public information meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in the Mather Center Cafeteria Extension to discuss the Noroton Heights Station Area Study.

This public meeting will provide interested citizens an opportunity to learn about the study’s purpose, initial study findings, and share their insights and concerns with the project team.

The purpose of this study is to identify and address transportation needs in the station area relative to safety, traffic operations, accessibility, pedestrian and bicycle facilities, and parking.

An important component of the study process is public outreach to Darien residents, business owners, commuters and local stakeholders who are concerned about transportation in Noroton Heights. The Mather Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.