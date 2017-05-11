Beast Season: Mammoth Man Minicus NESCAC Rookie of the Year

MENS COLLEGE LACROSSE

Amherst has a new mascot on campus, the Mammoth.

Just right then, that its latest addition to the lacrosse field’s had a monster season.

That is freshman Colin Minicus (DHS ’16), who has trampled the field as 2017 NESCAC Rookie of the Year.

“Colin has been absolutely instrumental in our success,” said Amherst coach Jon Thompson. “He has helped quarterback an offense to a top 15 national ranking in goals per game, and is our leading point-scorer.”

Starting 11-of-17 games Minicus’s 39 assists lead the league, and he has scored 29 goals and has 68 points.

Minicus has raised 35 ground balls.

“He’s been covered by the other team’s number one defenseman in almost every game, and he is as hungry a learner as we have on the offensive side,” Thompson said. “And his natural ability is outstanding.”

He is only the third player in team history to win league Rookie of the Year.

Amherst is 13-4 overall and began post-season with a 12-11 loss to Middlebury in the NESCAC quarterfinals.

Minicus scored four goals as No. 11 Amherst beat Springfield 14-11 in the NCAA DIII Second Round playoffs. Next up is round three vs. Bates College (15-1) at Lewiston, Maine on Saturday.

NESCAC Player of the Week announced April 17, Minicus helped propel Amherst to two wins, 15-14 over Conn. College in double-overtime, and 21-15 over No. 2 Tufts.

Minicus scored four goals and had five assists in the Mammoths’ OT victory over Conn.

He scored to tie it with 5:25 left in regulation.

Minicus set up eight goals against Tufts.

He had eight ground balls for his week and a 72.2 shots-on-goal percentage.

“He has a love for the game, that comes from his wonderful family,” said Thompson. “But also, from growing up in an area with such a rich, successful lacrosse tradition.”

There’s more.

Minicus scored an annual accolade under Amherst’s Scholarship and Citizenship banner his first spring on campus as well.

He received the Gordon B. Perry Memorial Award, which honors “a first-year (student) in good academic standing whose participation and attitude in first-year athletics and other activities are outstanding.”