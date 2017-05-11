Gu low man, captain Bumgardner has key round as Darien goes 8-1

BOYS GOLF

It’s been a season of underclassmen rising to the occasion and on Tuesday on the golf course, the underclassmen did just that.

Freshman medalist Alex Gu led Darien to a 150-195 win over Stamford at E.G. Brennan Golf Course.

Darien improves to 8-1.

Brendan’s best round

But it was Darien senior Brendan Bumgardner leading as captain and as polished performer with a fine round of 38.

“A solid performance by the team today,” said Darien coach Tom O’Donnell. “The key performance for us today was turned in by senior co-captain Brendan Bumgarder. His best round of the year including a birdie on the final hole.”

Sophomore Blake Swiggett shot 37, freshman Henry Sparkmen 41, freshman Calvin Smith 45.