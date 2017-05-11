Darien Times

Gu low man, captain Bumgardner has key round as Darien goes 8-1

By Steven Buono on May 11, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports · 0 Comments

darien-051117gu

Freshman Alex Gu fires down the fairway.

BOYS GOLF

darien-051117bumgardner

Brendan Bumgardner co-captains the Wave.

It’s been a season of underclassmen rising to the occasion and on Tuesday on the golf course, the underclassmen did just that.

Freshman medalist Alex Gu led Darien to a 150-195 win over Stamford at E.G. Brennan Golf Course.

Darien improves to 8-1.

Brendan’s best round

But it was Darien senior Brendan Bumgardner leading as captain and as polished performer with a fine round of 38.

“A solid performance by the team today,” said Darien coach Tom O’Donnell. “The key performance for us today was turned in by senior co-captain Brendan Bumgarder. His best round of the year including a birdie on the final hole.”

Sophomore Blake Swiggett shot 37, freshman Henry Sparkmen 41, freshman Calvin Smith 45.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Watch Today: Straight Talk with Tracey asks 'Is the Kid Alright?'
About author
Steven Buono

Steven Buono


Darien Times Sports Editor since 2000

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress