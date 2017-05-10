Darien Times

Lindley wins 400th

By Steven Buono on May 10, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-051017lindley

Lisa Lindley was given flowers and a new Wave warm-up jacket to mark the milestone at Norwalk High on Wednesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Darien gave the developing Bears program, and its own underclassmen, a worthwhile workout, winning 22-6. And lots of girls put lots of numbers on the scoresheet at Norwalk on Wednesday.

I put my heart and soul into it.

— Lisa Lindley

But one number alone stood out at the buzzer, and it wasn’t the zeros lighting up the clock.

Four-hundred is the number of the hour.

That’s how many wins Wave girls’ lacrosse coach of 23 years Lisa Lindley now has.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of this program; to have built this program, and to have developed a culture I’m really proud of,” Lindley said. “I put my heart and soul into it, and I think the girls, whether they realize it when they’re playing for me — or when they’ve graduated and come back — they definitely realize, I’m here for them. And they’ve learned a lot of lessons.”

On the historic day there were these numbers too.

Anna Stein had three goals and three assists, Sarah Jaques four goals, Katie Ramsay a hat trick, Christine Fiore two goals, two assists, Emma Jaques one goal, one assist, Emma Lesko, Nicole Humphrey and Katie Elders two goals each, Jordan Vaught one goal, and Ashley Humphrey one goal.

Carly Schoudel made 10 saves.

A video capturing the moment and letting loose more of what Lindley and the captains had to say will be featured here on the eve of the start of the playoffs next week.

