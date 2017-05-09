Darien Times

Seventeen score in Wave shutout of Bears

Colin, Brian, and now Mike Minicus, joins Wave scoring pantheon with first varsity goal

By Darien Times on May 9, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports · 0 Comments

darien-050917meyjes.jpg

Matt Meyjes is part of one tremendous senior class for the Wave. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

BOYS LACROSSE

Seventeen players scratched their names on the scoresheet in a 23-0 win over Norwalk at Darien on Tuesday.

A third Minicus, Mike, was one of them, joining brothers Colin (DHS ’16, Amherst ’20) and junior Brian in scoring goals for the Wave.

All three Wave goalies rotated in the net for the first shutout of the season.

Box

Darien  12-8-2-1 = 23

Norwalk  0-0-0-0 = 0

Darien Record:  13-0  (9-0 FCIAC)

Norwalk Record:  5-8

Darien Scoring:

Kevin Lindley 6-0

Logan McGovern 1-3

Riley Stewart 1-3

Hudson Pokorny 3-1

Henri Pfeifle 2-1

Peter Hartigan 1-2

Matt Meyjes 1-1

Ethan Dewbrey 1-1

Brian Minicus 1-0

Mike Minicus 1-0

Ryan O’Neil 1-0

Jack Joyce 1-0

Nick Percarpio  1-0

Tommy Hellman 1-0

Bruce Ferguson 1-0

Finlay Collins  0-1

Goalie Saves:

Darien:

Ryan Cornell  2

Sean Collins  5

Patrick Yowan  1

Tags: ,

Previous Post Properties selling on New Canaan's Vitti Street
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress