Seventeen score in Wave shutout of Bears

BOYS LACROSSE

Seventeen players scratched their names on the scoresheet in a 23-0 win over Norwalk at Darien on Tuesday.

A third Minicus, Mike, was one of them, joining brothers Colin (DHS ’16, Amherst ’20) and junior Brian in scoring goals for the Wave.

All three Wave goalies rotated in the net for the first shutout of the season.

Box

Darien 12-8-2-1 = 23

Norwalk 0-0-0-0 = 0

Darien Record: 13-0 (9-0 FCIAC)

Norwalk Record: 5-8

Darien Scoring:

Kevin Lindley 6-0

Logan McGovern 1-3

Riley Stewart 1-3

Hudson Pokorny 3-1

Henri Pfeifle 2-1

Peter Hartigan 1-2

Matt Meyjes 1-1

Ethan Dewbrey 1-1

Brian Minicus 1-0

Mike Minicus 1-0

Ryan O’Neil 1-0

Jack Joyce 1-0

Nick Percarpio 1-0

Tommy Hellman 1-0

Bruce Ferguson 1-0

Finlay Collins 0-1

Goalie Saves:

Darien:

Ryan Cornell 2

Sean Collins 5

Patrick Yowan 1