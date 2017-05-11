Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, May 11, 2017

Anglers can help monitor and restore streams, and we’ll get a glimpse at how on Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, Thursday, May 11, at 1 p.m. at HAN.Network.

In a presentation recorded on the water at the Trout Unlimited Northeast Regional Rendezvous in Northern New Jersey, Brian Cowden, president of Ridge & Valley TU, and Nancy Roberts-Lawler , water quality monitoring coordinator for the Musconetcong River Watershed Association, will share details of a project on the Musconetcong.

Watch the show below:

We’ll also get ready for Saturday’s Free Fishing Day in Connecticut. Kids can try fishing at Mianus TU’s annual stocking, casting and fly fishing event at Merwin Meadows in Wilton, while Fishing CT will hold a Casting with Kids Event.

Harold MacMillan of Housatonic River Outfitters will discuss late spring and summer fishing on the river in northwestern Connecticut when he visits the Nutmeg Chapter of Trout Unlimited on Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. Teen Devin Brandes will also speak about his initiative, You Can Fly, which teaches youths from Bridgeport and other areas how to fly fish. The meeting is open to the public free of charge; food and a cash bar are available. Tuesday night’s meeting will also include the election of officers for Nutmeg TU.

The Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited is sponsoring a fishing trip and barbecue at Housatonic Meadows State Park in Cornwall Bridge on Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Information may be found at mianustu.org.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.