Darien Times

Norwalk woman booked for DUI during hit & run investigation

By Kevin Webb on May 9, 2017 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A 27-year-old Norwalk woman was arrested for driving while under the influence in Noroton Heights on May 6. Police were responding to the area on the report of a blue minivan leaving the scene of a collision at 10 p.m. They encountered a woman driving a 4Runner with visible front end damage. When asked by a police officer what happened to her car, she said “I didn’t hit anything.”

Officers allegedly detected the scent of alcohol while speaking to her and saw several empty beer cans and wine bottles in the vehicle. The driver was identified with her Mexican passport and told the officers she did not have a license. She told them she had just one drink earlier but was unable to complete field sobriety tests to satisfaction.

Though it was determined that the woman was not involved in the Stop & Shop collision, she was placed under arrested for DUI and processed at Darien police station. A breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .1779. She was released on $250 cash bond and is due in court May 16.

Tags:

Previous Post RTM approves $145M budget for 2017; mill rate 16.16, an increase of approximately 2.5%
About author
Kevin Webb

Kevin Webb


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress