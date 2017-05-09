Norwalk woman booked for DUI during hit & run investigation

A 27-year-old Norwalk woman was arrested for driving while under the influence in Noroton Heights on May 6. Police were responding to the area on the report of a blue minivan leaving the scene of a collision at 10 p.m. They encountered a woman driving a 4Runner with visible front end damage. When asked by a police officer what happened to her car, she said “I didn’t hit anything.”

Officers allegedly detected the scent of alcohol while speaking to her and saw several empty beer cans and wine bottles in the vehicle. The driver was identified with her Mexican passport and told the officers she did not have a license. She told them she had just one drink earlier but was unable to complete field sobriety tests to satisfaction.

Though it was determined that the woman was not involved in the Stop & Shop collision, she was placed under arrested for DUI and processed at Darien police station. A breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .1779. She was released on $250 cash bond and is due in court May 16.