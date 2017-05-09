Wave beats Wilton led by no-loss Neary

BOYS TRACK
Darien beat Wilton 112-37 at home on May 2.
Looking back on it, we had 75 or so season-best performances.
The Wave lost 66-84 to Fairfield Warde at the three-way meet and is 2-2 on the season.
“We had some bright spots today,” said Wave coach Tyson Kaczmarek.
Mike Neary won the shot put in 47-3.5 and remains undefeated in the event this season. Neary placed second in discus (108-0).
Bobby Keeney was first in discus at 108-6.
Keeney also placed second in the shot put in 39-11, qualifying for FCIACs.
Austin Hagander won the javelin with a throw of 135-9.
Henry Vossler won pole vault at 9-6.
On the track, Oliver Knight won the 800 in 2:08.61.
Darien also captured two relays. The 4×800 team of Keenan Warble, Jack O’Keeffe, Griffin Ott and Jackson Huffman won in 8:52.89.
The 4×400 team of Ott, Hagander, Ryan Luttrell and Alex Dehmel was first in 3:49.17.
“Looking back on it, we had 75 or so season-best performances,” Kaczmarek said. “That’s a step in the right direction. However, our competition the remainder of the season will stay difficult so we have to keep improving quickly.”