Wave beats Wilton led by no-loss Neary

BOYS TRACK

Darien beat Wilton 112-37 at home on May 2.

Looking back on it, we had 75 or so season-best performances. — Tyson Kaczmarek

The Wave lost 66-84 to Fairfield Warde at the three-way meet and is 2-2 on the season.

“We had some bright spots today,” said Wave coach Tyson Kaczmarek.

Mike Neary won the shot put in 47-3.5 and remains undefeated in the event this season. Neary placed second in discus (108-0).

Bobby Keeney was first in discus at 108-6.

Keeney also placed second in the shot put in 39-11, qualifying for FCIACs.

Austin Hagander won the javelin with a throw of 135-9.

Henry Vossler won pole vault at 9-6.

On the track, Oliver Knight won the 800 in 2:08.61.

Darien also captured two relays. The 4×800 team of Keenan Warble, Jack O’Keeffe, Griffin Ott and Jackson Huffman won in 8:52.89.

The 4×400 team of Ott, Hagander, Ryan Luttrell and Alex Dehmel was first in 3:49.17.

“Looking back on it, we had 75 or so season-best performances,” Kaczmarek said. “That’s a step in the right direction. However, our competition the remainder of the season will stay difficult so we have to keep improving quickly.”