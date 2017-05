GIRLS LACROSSE

Darien beat Ludlowe 21-5 at Fairfield on Monday.

Christine Fiore and Nicole Humphrey scored four goals each and Ashley Humphrey had a hat trick.

The Wave improves to 9-0 FCIAC, 11-3 overall.

Anna Stein, Kendall Wisinski, Emma Jaques, Katie Ramsay scored two goals apiece, and Maddie Joyce had one.

Stein, Fiore, Ashley Humphrey, Nicole Humphrey each set up two goals, and Jaques had one assist.

Carly Schoudel made four saves in the Darien goal.