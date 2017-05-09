Obituary: Margaret L. Love, former long-time Darien resident, celebrated fiber artist

Margaret L. Love, 88, of Redding, who lived in Darien from 1969 to 1995, formerly of Hilton Head, South Carolina and an eternal New Yorker, died May 3. Mrs. Love attended Dominican Academy in Manhattan and Albertus Magnus College in New Haven.

After marrying Dick Love, the family moved frequently, finally settling in 1969 in Darien. Upon retirement, they moved to Hilton Head, South Carolina. Mrs. Love was an active member of the Darien Community Association and the Country Club of Darien.

Mrs. Love was a fiber artist, a passion which began in the 1960s. Recognized by the Darien newspapers as a “famous local artist”, she taught many Darien residents embroidery. Her work was displayed in juried shows in the United States and Japan. In 1994, she said, “I find great pleasure in expressing my ideas in thread and stitches. My work is sometimes realistic but more often it is an abstraction either in a time or a place. I especially enjoy using color and texture to describe a feeling or emotion.”

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, and she leaves four children, Mary Ann Love Malinconico, Nancy Love Weith, Darien High Class of ‘72, Jane Love, Darien High Class of ’74, and Tom Love, Darien High Class of ’76; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She will be interred at sea.