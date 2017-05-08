Barbour homer secures win over Rams

SOFTBALL

Sophia Barbour pitched the win, and did much damage at bat in Darien’s 8-4 victory over rival NC at home on Monday.

“Sophia’s home run was perfect — it took their momentum away completely,” said Cassidy Schiff.

We had great energy throughout this game, and how could you not? Everyone loves a good rivalry. — Cassidy Schiff

Darien went ahead 2-0 in the first inning and made it 5-2 after two.

New Canaan looked to rally with two in the fifth to get within one, but the Wave plowed in three runs in the sixth to secure the win.

“We definitely have to start having better at-bats and making adjustments so we can start to tack on more runs,” Schiff said. “We had great offense today but I think our defense won us the game.”

First-place-in-the-FCIAC Darien improves to 14-3 overall and 12-1 in the league.

New Canaan, tied for seventh in the conference going into the game, goes to 9-6, 7-5.

Darien had seven hits to the Rams’ nine.

But the Rams committed five errors and the Wave only one, with the Wave jumping on those Rams mistakes.

“When the going got tough, we came together as a team and ‘stopped the bleeding’ as we like to say,” added Schiff.

Barbour struck out three, and struck the big blow with a homer, knocking in three runs to push Darien well out in front in the sixth.

Schiff and Hailey King each hit doubles.

Schiff, Rosalie Pirone and Keilani Caruso had an RBI apiece.

“Rosalie is definitely holding her own out there,” Schiff said of the freshman Pirone. “We’re so glad to have her. She definitely needs more playing time to adjust, but she has a bright future.”

Schiff stole a base, scored two runs, King scored three runs.

Kristen Picard, Pirone, Jess Carlo each had hits.

