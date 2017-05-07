Meetings: RTM votes on annual budget, Monuments & Ceremonies talks Memorial Day, and more

The following are the upcoming town meetings in Darien this week:
Monday, May 8
- Representative Town Meeting, Town Hall Auditorium, — meeting to vote on the town and Board of Education budget, 8 p.m. — budget warning and resolutions.
- RTM Public Health & Safety Committee, Town Hall Room 213, 7 p.m. — agenda
Tuesday, May 9
- Monuments & Ceremonies Commission, Town Hall Room 206, 3:30 p.m. — continued discussion of upcoming Memorial Day parade and more — agenda
- Board of Education, BoE Meeting Room, 35 Leroy Avenue, 7:30 p.m. — discussion of extended year program, update on high school “commitment” policy, and more — agenda
Wednesday, May 10
- Energy Recycling & Advisory Committee, Town Hall Room 206, Noon — no agenda yet
- Darien Beautification Commission, Town Hall Room 119, 8:30 p.m. — no agenda yet
All meetings are at Darien Town Hall, 2 Renshaw Road, unless otherwise noted.