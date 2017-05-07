Darien Times

Meetings: RTM votes on annual budget, Monuments & Ceremonies talks Memorial Day, and more

By Susan Shultz on May 7, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The following are the upcoming town meetings in Darien this week:

Monday, May 8

  • Representative Town Meeting, Town Hall Auditorium, — meeting to vote on the town and Board of Education budget, 8 p.m. — budget warning and resolutions.
  • RTM Public Health & Safety Committee, Town Hall Room 213, 7 p.m. — agenda

Tuesday, May 9

  • Monuments & Ceremonies Commission, Town Hall Room 206, 3:30 p.m. — continued discussion of upcoming Memorial Day parade and more — agenda 
  • Board of Education, BoE Meeting Room, 35 Leroy Avenue, 7:30 p.m. — discussion of extended year program, update on high school “commitment” policy, and more — agenda 

Wednesday, May 10

  • Energy Recycling & Advisory Committee, Town Hall Room 206, Noon — no agenda yet
  • Darien Beautification Commission, Town Hall Room 119, 8:30 p.m. — no agenda yet

All meetings are at Darien Town Hall, 2 Renshaw Road, unless otherwise noted.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Middlesex Genealogical Society, Darien Library offer talk on when to pay for genealogy searches
About author
Susan Shultz

Susan Shultz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress