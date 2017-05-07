Darien Times

Middlesex Genealogical Society, Darien Library offer talk on when to pay for genealogy searches

The Middlesex Genealogical Society and the Darien Library will present a free genealogy program on deciding when it makes sense to pay with Marian Wood, on Saturday, May 13 from 2 to  3:30 p.m., at the Darien Library, 1440 Post Road.

Birth, marriage, death, obituary, naturalization, and military records are the backbone of our genealogical research, but paying for every record can be costly. Expand your research strategy by learning to record-strip and by exploring free and low-cost records not just on a family search but also via Linkpendium, genealogical and historical societies, government sites, even Facebook. When does it make sense to pay for a record? Criteria include the value of timeliness, the value of specific data in the record, and the uniqueness of the record within your overall research plan.

Wood is a marketing expert turned college-textbook author who has been tracing her family tree since 1998. She is a frequent speaker at genealogy clubs and conferences, making presentations on topics such as online genealogy, organizing genealogy materials, and Facebook for genealogy. Wood is the author of Planning a Future for Your Family’s Past, and she blogs about her genealogical research at Climbing My Family Tree.

At 1 p.m. there will be a  social hour and chat with fellow genealogists or discuss problems in an informal round table discussion, where you are invited to seek help or to share experiences with others. For additional details, see: http://mgs.darien.org/meetings.htm.

