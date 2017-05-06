Wave tames Tigers 10-3

BOYS LACROSSE

Darien blew out Ridgefield 10-3 at home on Saturday as Ryan Cornell made 10 saves in a barely-could-be-beat performance.

Everybody dominated their matchups. Riley Stewart

“Our defense really came out strong,” said the Wave’s Riley Stewart. “Everybody dominated their matchups and Ryan had a stellar day in goal, as he only let up one goal.”

In total control the whole way, Darien led 7-0 at the half.

The teams combined for penalties into double figures in a rough contest.

“The only downside of the game was how much time we spent in the penalty box,” Stewart said. “But the defense, (despite) spending what seemed like a full quarter of time in the box and man down, only let up one goal.”

Darien improves to 12-0 overall, 8-0 FCIAC, Ridgefield goes to 8-3, 5-2.

Kevin Lindley, Logan McGovern, Stewart and Brian Minicus scored two goals each.

Matt Meyjes and Finlay Collins scored one goal each.

Sean Collins spelled Cornell in the fourth quarter.

20 Years On: Honoring Wave’s First State Title

Darien honored its lax class of 1997, its first to win a state title, with a 20 year reunion, with many attending the game.

“Offensively we had a good day,” said Stewart. “I feel we can put up more goals, but people like Finlay, Kevin, Matt, Logan and Brian had great days on offense, putting up way more goals than needed. We also did well at the face-off x with Tanner (Strub) and Jack (Beatty). Overall good win.”

The Wave is rated the top team in the nation, with its longest winning streak, that reaches 43 games.