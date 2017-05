BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Darien beat Greenwich 3-0 for its 14th straight victory at home on Friday.

The Wave won 25-6, 25-10, 25-10, improving to 14-0 overall, 11-0 FCIAC.

With the match Tim Herget leads the team with a season total 152 kills, 38 aces, 105 digs.

Alex Preston has 27 blocks so far to top the team, Tyler Herget 430 assists.