Darien Boy Scout tag sale is this weekend

To the Editor:
We would like to invite the community to the 45th Annual Boy Scout Tag Sale scheduled for this Sunday, May 7 from 8:30 to 4 at the Andrew Memorial Scout Cabin at 140 West Avenue.
If you have never been to the tag sale, you owe it to yourself to check out the largest recycling effort in our town! And if you have been, you know the treasures that can be found! We have everything you need for your home and garden, including furniture, lawnmowers, snow blowers, grills, garden tools, power tools, strollers, bikes, toys and games, sporting goods, electronics, TVs, books, linens, lamps, rugs, art and collectibles, housewares, and more! This year, you can find unique items such as vintage cameras, fishing gear, tires and rims for your sports car, baseball cards and stamps for collectors, and a large selection of musical instruments. You can even find larger items by visiting our website at www.darienscouts.org including pianos, swingsets, cars and boats.
The tag sale is the primary fundraiser for the Andrew Shaw Memorial Trust, which sponsors a new coed STEM Venture Crew, in addition to the Darien Boy Scout and Cub Scout programs now entering their second century! Each year Scouts and their families greatly look forward to working together to provide this service to our community and to promote reducing, recycling and reusing. After the sale unsold items are passed onto other charities in need and what little is left is responsibly recycled.
Please join us this Sunday May 7 and help support your local Scouting program while finding something special for yourself. We look forward to seeing you at the tag sale!