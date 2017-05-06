Darien Times

Police: Darien man surrenders on active warrants

By Darien Times on May 6, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Darien man facing multiple charges of larceny surrendered himself to police on April 26. According to police Luis Sanchez, 19, of 11 Allen O’Neill Drive had four active warrants for failure to appear in court. Three of the charges were booked in Darien during 2016 including larceny in the fourth degree, larceny in the fifth degree and disorderly conduct.

Sanchez was had a warrant stemming from a 2016 arrest in Stamford in which he was accused of driving a motor vehicle without permission and evading responsibility. He was held on $18,500 bond by police and was transported to court later that day.

 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Darien Boy Scout tag sale is this weekend Next Post Wave tames Tigers 10-3
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress