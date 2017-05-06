Police: Darien man surrenders on active warrants

A Darien man facing multiple charges of larceny surrendered himself to police on April 26. According to police Luis Sanchez, 19, of 11 Allen O’Neill Drive had four active warrants for failure to appear in court. Three of the charges were booked in Darien during 2016 including larceny in the fourth degree, larceny in the fifth degree and disorderly conduct.

Sanchez was had a warrant stemming from a 2016 arrest in Stamford in which he was accused of driving a motor vehicle without permission and evading responsibility. He was held on $18,500 bond by police and was transported to court later that day.