Darien Police issue traffic advisory for 45th annual Boy Scout tag sale Sunday

The Darien Police have issued a traffic advisory for the 45th Annual Boy Scout Tag Sale scheduled for Sunday, May 7.

The 45th annual Boy Scout Tag Sale will be held on Sunday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Andrew Shaw Memorial Scout Cabin located at 140 West Ave in Darien.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area due to traffic restrictions, which could cause moderate delays.

As in past years, the eastbound lane of West Ave. will once again be closed from Noroton Ave. to the Scout Cabin beginning at 7 a.m.. Detour signs will be posted to assist motorists in the area and officers will be stationed along the West Ave corridor to assist with traffic and parking. The Darien Police Department and the event organizers have found that this traffic plan works well and affords a measure of safety and effective traffic flow around the area of the Scout Cabin.

It is expected that full, two-way traffic will be restored on West Ave. by 6 p.m.