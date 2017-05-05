Darien police chief issues statement on car burglaries

Darien Chief of Police Ray Osborne issued a statement on Monday asking Darien residents to take the time to lock their cars and secure their belongings whenever they park.

A $1,300 MacBook computer was reported stolen from a vehicle outside of a Deepwood Road residence on April 30, the latest in a long list of Darien car burglaries this year. The resident said he had parked his vehicle in his driveway at about 10:55 p.m. About 20 minutes later he heard his dogs bark and looked outside to see the interior light of his car on. A backpack containing the computer was missing from inside.

Another resident of told police his car had been rifled through while parked on Chestnut Street. He left the vehicle at about 7 p.m. on April 29 and when he returned at 8:30 p.m. the next day he saw signs of tampering. He told police he had found two bicycles and a small flashlight left near the property and a neighbor reported seeing the same bikes and a small light at about 3:30 a.m. on April 30.

Police are still investigating both burglaries. Chief Osborne’s full message to Darien residents is included below:

As many residents are aware, the Town of Darien, as well as almost every other municipality in Fairfield County, has been inundated with thefts from motor vehicles over the last six months or more. In virtually all of the incidents, the vehicles involved have been left unlocked. For quite some time, the Darien Police Department has been diligently asking all residents, through press releases, social media postings and face to face contacts to lock their cars, no matter where or when they are parked. We ask this once again: the protection of personal property has to be a joint effort between the property owner and law enforcement. Your police department has been very proactive in trying to quell these thefts through deterrent patrols and various other detection and enforcement measures.

We also ask residents to make immediate notification to the police department if they see suspicious activity or are the victim of a motor vehicle burglary (or any other crime). In the recent past, we have investigated incidents where residents have seen suspicious individuals in their driveway or their neighborhood or found that their vehicles had been entered in the middle of the night. In these cases, the residents did not contact the police department at the time of their observations. The probability of apprehending a perpetrator increases significantly if the Police Department receives immediate notification of suspicious activity in the area. Please remember that we are a professional 24/7/365 operation and are ready to respond to suspicious or potential criminal activity as it is happening or as close in time to the incident as possible.

