‘A whole 50 minutes of intensity’

GIRLS LACROSSE

Darien had it going on at both ends and in the middle in a 15-2 win at Wilton on Thursday.

Christine Fiore scored four and Emma Jaques had a hat trick, while Carly Schoudel made 12 stops in goal.

“Carly played awesome, as did the whole team,” Wave coach Lisa Lindley said. “Offense moved the ball well and converted shots.”

Darien goes to 10-3 overall and stays undefeated in the FCIAC with eight wins.

“Our dominating win today was definitely a necessity coming into this essential part of the season of FCIAC play,” said Wave captain Emma Lesko. “This was one of the first games in a while we played for a whole 50 minutes at the intensity and composure we are capable of.”

Freshman Ashley Humphrey, Katie Elders, Nicole Humphrey scored two goals each, Kendall Wisinski and Lesko scored one goal apiece, and Anna Stein had two assists.

“Defense was unstoppable and attack was running plays,” Lesko said.