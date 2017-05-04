Darien Times

‘A whole 50 minutes of intensity’

Wave 15, Warriors 2

By Steven Buono on May 4, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-050417schoudel

Carly Schoudel fends off a face full of pressure. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

GIRLS LACROSSE

Darien had it going on at both ends and in the middle in a 15-2 win at Wilton on Thursday.

Christine Fiore scored four and Emma Jaques had a hat trick, while Carly Schoudel made 12 stops in goal.

darien-050417lesko

Emma Lesko with the challenge at Wilton on Thursday. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

“Carly played awesome, as did the whole team,” Wave coach Lisa Lindley said. “Offense moved the ball well and converted shots.”

Darien goes to 10-3 overall and stays undefeated in the FCIAC with eight wins.

darien-050417humphrey

Freshman high flyer Ashley Humphrey advances through a crowd. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

“Our dominating win today was definitely a necessity coming into this essential part of the season of FCIAC play,” said Wave captain Emma Lesko. “This was one of the first games in a while we played for a whole 50 minutes at the intensity and composure we are capable of.”

darien-050417abigail

Abigail Hancock rocks the defense in a rare two-goals-against effort against the Warriors. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

Freshman Ashley Humphrey, Katie Elders, Nicole Humphrey scored two goals each, Kendall Wisinski and Lesko scored one goal apiece, and Anna Stein had two assists.

“Defense was unstoppable and attack was running plays,” Lesko said.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Streaks are us: Wave completes season sweep of Empire State
About author
Steven Buono

Steven Buono


Darien Times Sports Editor since 2000

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress