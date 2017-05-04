Streaks are us: Wave completes season sweep of Empire State

BOYS LACROSSE

Darien beat St. Anthony’s 9-4 at South Huntington, New York on Thursday, for a sweep of its Empire State competition.

The Wave was led by its asphyxiating defense, with (All American) goalie Ryan Cornell (13 saves), (All American) defender Arden Cohen, ace defenders Quinn Fay, Jake Bieler, Nick Percarpio, Matt Gould, Riley Stewart, Blake Sommi and Andrew Darby.

What did they do?

“Create an impenetrable wall,” said Darien coach Jeff Brameier.

“Defense played unreal,” said senior Kevin Lindley, who had a evening full of savaging the opponent’s defenses. “Ryan is a stone wall again and Arden and the whole unit played insane.”

Lindley led up front with a double hat trick and seven points.

“Our ride today was amazing,” Lindley said. “We rode like it was our last time playing the sport, and that got us extra possession time.”

Logan McGovern set up four goals and scored one, Stewart and Jack Joyce had one goal apiece.

“On offense, we just had the mentality that we were gonna win our battles and we did,” Lindley added.

The battle of the middle of the field went to the Wave.

“Tanner Strub was tremendous at the face-off X going a fantastic 14-for-17,” said Brameier.

Darien improves to 11-0 overall, 7-0 FCIAC.

St. Anthony’s drops to 7-3.

Box

Darien 2-4-2-1 = 9

St A. 2-0-0-2 = 4

Darien Scoring

Kevin Lindley 6-1

Logan McGovern 1-4

Riley Stewart 1-0

Jack Joyce 1-0

Finlay Collins 0-1

Brian Minicus 0-1

St. Anthony’s Scoring

Brennan O’Neil 1-1

Bo Waters 1-0

Jim Huber 1-0

Jake Bienemi 1-0

Darien goalie saves

Ryan Cornell 13

St. Anthony’s goalie saves

Tom Lingner 12

“Darien will now play host to Ridgefield on Saturday at 2:30 as we look to honor our 1997 team for winning the first State Championship 20 years ago!” Brameier says.