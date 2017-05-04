Darien Times

Whole Lotta Love: Martin leads Wave to 11 shutouts so far

By Steven Buono on May 4, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

Kateri Martin, about the strongest girl at the net in Connecticut. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

GIRLS TENNIS

The Wave’s smothering them with love this season.

Undefeated Darien shutout its sixth straight opponent, New Canaan, 7-0 at home Thursday, to go 11-for-12 in matches where the Wave’s given up nothing at all.

Daphne Gray reaches for the heavens at No. 1 doubles. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

“So far we’ve had a bunch of competitive matches, everyone is handling their positions well, and we’re still waiting to finish our match against Staples where we’re tied 3-3 overall and in a third set, but couldn’t continue because of darkness,” said Wave undefeated No. 1 senior captain Kateri Martin, with the match to be finished on Saturday. “We are in the last bit of our regular season now and the team is definitely eager for postseason, but we’re taking things one match at a time.”

Staples is the only team to take more than one match off the Darien line-up, and only the second team, the other being Stamford, to put a dent — the kind of dent you’d need a magnifying glass to see — in Darien this season.

Lilly Ma pours it on her sophomore year. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

Martin, Lilly Ma, Emily Neuner won their matches in the suspended contest at Westport, with only three-doubles to finish.

The Wave shut out old nemesis Fairfield Ludlowe on Monday. And such a hands-down win over the Falcons puts an extra glow on the result.

“Our match against Ludlowe was great to add to our list of sweeps,” Martin said. “They’ve historically proven to be a tough team, and even with severe losses to graduation a few years ago, they still have talent that puts up a fight.”

Darien blanked its near-to-home rival New Canaan at home on Thursday.

Susie Alptekin helps lead the Wave her senior year. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

Results

Wave 7, Falcons 0

Singles

No. 1 Kateri Martin 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Lilly Ma 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Emilia Callery 6-2, 6-2

No. 4 Emily Neuner 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Mia Dursht-Daphne Gray 6-2, 6-0

No. 2 Susie Alptekin-Elaina Cummiskey 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 Quin Wolters-Hailey Zimmerman 6-0, 6-1

Freshman Elaina Cummiskey came on and stays put in the lineup her freshman year. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

Wave 7, Rams 0

Singles

No. 1 Kateri Martin 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Lilly Ma 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 Emilia Callery 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 Emily Neuner 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Mia Dursht-Daphne Gray 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 Susie Alptekin-Elaina Cummiskey 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Hailey Zimmerman-Megan Smith 6-3, 6-0

