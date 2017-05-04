Whole Lotta Love: Martin leads Wave to 11 shutouts so far

GIRLS TENNIS

The Wave’s smothering them with love this season.

Undefeated Darien shutout its sixth straight opponent, New Canaan, 7-0 at home Thursday, to go 11-for-12 in matches where the Wave’s given up nothing at all.

“So far we’ve had a bunch of competitive matches, everyone is handling their positions well, and we’re still waiting to finish our match against Staples where we’re tied 3-3 overall and in a third set, but couldn’t continue because of darkness,” said Wave undefeated No. 1 senior captain Kateri Martin, with the match to be finished on Saturday. “We are in the last bit of our regular season now and the team is definitely eager for postseason, but we’re taking things one match at a time.”

Staples is the only team to take more than one match off the Darien line-up, and only the second team, the other being Stamford, to put a dent — the kind of dent you’d need a magnifying glass to see — in Darien this season.

Martin, Lilly Ma, Emily Neuner won their matches in the suspended contest at Westport, with only three-doubles to finish.

The Wave shut out old nemesis Fairfield Ludlowe on Monday. And such a hands-down win over the Falcons puts an extra glow on the result.

“Our match against Ludlowe was great to add to our list of sweeps,” Martin said. “They’ve historically proven to be a tough team, and even with severe losses to graduation a few years ago, they still have talent that puts up a fight.”

Darien blanked its near-to-home rival New Canaan at home on Thursday.

Results

Wave 7, Falcons 0

Singles

No. 1 Kateri Martin 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Lilly Ma 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Emilia Callery 6-2, 6-2

No. 4 Emily Neuner 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Mia Dursht-Daphne Gray 6-2, 6-0

No. 2 Susie Alptekin-Elaina Cummiskey 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 Quin Wolters-Hailey Zimmerman 6-0, 6-1

Wave 7, Rams 0

Singles

No. 1 Kateri Martin 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Lilly Ma 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 Emilia Callery 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 Emily Neuner 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Mia Dursht-Daphne Gray 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 Susie Alptekin-Elaina Cummiskey 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Hailey Zimmerman-Megan Smith 6-3, 6-0