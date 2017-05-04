Former Pear Tree headmaster arrested for Norwalk school-related larceny

A Darien man who has led private schools in both Norwalk and Darien has been arrested by Norwalk Police on charges he stole from the student activities fund at his most recent school.

John Reynolds, 46, former principal of Jefferson Science Magnet School in Norwalk, is accused of stealing more than $20,000 at that school, according to Lt. Terry Blake, public information officer for the Norwalk Police.

Reynolds surrendered to Norwalk Police on Wednesday, May 3, accompanied by his attorney, after learning there was a warrant for his arrest on charges of first-degree larceny. His bond was set at $100,000 and he was given a court date of May 11, Blake confirmed.

A resident of Sunnyside Road in Darien, Reynolds was announced as the new Pear Tree Point School headmaster in February, 2016, to assume the role last July. He succeeded “long-time” school leader David Trigaux as the “third headmaster in school history.”

In the school’s announcement, Pear Tree said during Reynolds’s tenure at Jefferson Science Magnet School, the school “has earned many awards for excellence in education and for innovative partnerships.”

“In 2015 alone Jefferson Science Magnet was honored with a National Blue Ribbon Award and a Junior Achievement Outstanding Educational Partner Award,” the school said.

“A longtime resident of Darien, Reynolds has followed the development of Pear Tree Point School and its emergence as a leading independent elementary school in Fairfield County,” the press release in February 2016 said.

Now, the Pear Tree Point School’s website again lists Trigaux, who served the school for 17 years, as its headmaster. The last mention on the school’s website of Reynolds as headmaster is in November 2016.

Pear Tree Point School did not confirm the length of time Reynolds was employed there.

Darien Police have not yet responded as to whether any investigation into financials at Pear Tree has commenced as a result of the arrest.

According to The Hour, which first reported the story, Reynolds is accused of taking the money over a period of several years from the fund at Jefferson Science Magnet School. According to Blake, the investigation began in April after the Norwalk Board of Education contacted the police.