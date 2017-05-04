Opus for Person-to-Person seeks help to send low-income children to camp

A sea of red balloons will decorate Darien mailboxes on Saturday, May 20 to signify OPUS for Person-to-Person’s annual Balloons for Campers day. This fundraising event supports the Person-to-Person campership program, which enabled more than 500 Stamford public elementary school students from low-income households to attend summer camps last summer at no cost. This year OPUS’s goal is to send 600 students to camp.

For the seventh consecutive year, Houlihan Lawrence, formerly Kelly Associates, will generously sponsor the event, continuing their steadfast support of OPUS for Person-to-Person and the community.

Every dollar contributed goes directly to sending a child to summer camp. For $100 a week or approximately $600 per child, elementary school-aged children have an opportunity to go to camp for free, while their parents gain peace of mind that their children are cared for and safe while they are at work. As a symbol of thanks, all donors will have a red balloon tied to their mailboxes on Saturday, May 20th.

People interested in delivering balloons, distributing flyers locally, or making a personal donation to the Campership Program should contact Jennifer Ward at [email protected]

“This is a great opportunity to get your children involved! My daughters look forward to Balloon Day every year. They love to deliver the red balloons to our generous donors around town. They realize that every balloon tied to a mailbox represents the opportunity for children to go to camp over the summer.” Anika Charron, Co-President OPUS for Person-to-Person.

Local residents received flyers in a late April mailing asking for support. For more information, or to donate online, visit www.opus4p2p.org. You can also make a donation by texting keyword “opusballoon” to 41444.