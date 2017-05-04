Darien Times

DCA offers sparkling wine class with Nicholas Roberts of Darien in May

By Darien Times on May 4, 2017

 

Learn about the various types of sparkling wines at the DCA with Nicholas Roberts.

The Darien Community Association (DCA) will feature a sparkling wine class with Nicholas Roberts on Wednesday, May 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The program will offer champagne alternatives to sparkle attendee’s palate and satisfy their budget.  Tastings will include Prosecco, a Cava, a domestic sparkling wine, and a Crémant — as well as Champagne, Fees are $55 for DCA members and $60 for the public.

At both the shop in Darien, Connecticut and at the worldwide web shop, Nicholas Roberts, Ltd.- Fine Wine Merchants is a  place for enthusiasts of stylish living.

The Darien shop, in existence under various owners since before Prohibition, began a transformation in 1990. That year, Nicholas Troilo, then a Senior Vice President at one of the world’s largest financial services organizations acquired the business as a start of a family enterprise.

Prepayment is required by Monday, May 22nd and can be made online at dariendca.org, or by contacting the DCA directly at [email protected]  or 203-655-9050 ext. 10. The DCA is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien.

Darien Times

