DCA offers sparkling wine class with Nicholas Roberts of Darien in May

The Darien Community Association (DCA) will feature a sparkling wine class with Nicholas Roberts on Wednesday, May 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The program will offer champagne alternatives to sparkle attendee’s palate and satisfy their budget. Tastings will include Prosecco, a Cava, a domestic sparkling wine, and a Crémant — as well as Champagne, Fees are $55 for DCA members and $60 for the public.

At both the shop in Darien, Connecticut and at the worldwide web shop, Nicholas Roberts, Ltd.- Fine Wine Merchants is a place for enthusiasts of stylish living.

The Darien shop, in existence under various owners since before Prohibition, began a transformation in 1990. That year, Nicholas Troilo, then a Senior Vice President at one of the world’s largest financial services organizations acquired the business as a start of a family enterprise.

Prepayment is required by Monday, May 22nd and can be made online at dariendca.org, or by contacting the DCA directly at [email protected] or 203-655-9050 ext. 10. The DCA is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien.