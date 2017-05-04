Thursday: Library to hold ‘book ball’ for children’s book week

Darien Library is having a ball to celebrate children’s book week. The library is throwing a party on Thursday, May 4 from 5 to 5:30 p.m. The event will include dancing, games, photobooth and a DJ. Attendees are invited to dress up as their favorite book character. All participants will receive a special Children’s Book Week tote bag and poster. Registration Required. Ages 4 and up.

Register here.

Children, teen, and adult programs are funded by contributions to the Annual Campaign for the Darien Library. Please contact the Children’s Library at 203-669-5235, or visit the Library’s website at darienlibrary.org to view all the children’s programs.

Children’s book week is the annual celebration of children’s books and reading. Established in 1919, it is the longest-running national literacy initiative in the country. The program is administered by Every Child a Reader and the Children’s Book Council (CBC) is the anchor sponsor.

In 2014, Official Events — which give kids the opportunity to connect with their favorite authors and illustrators in person — were hosted in all 50 states for the first time in the initiative’s history.

Learn more about Children’s Book Week at everychildareader.net/cbw/intro. Visit the official Children’s Book Week Store for posters, t-shirts, and more.