Darien Times

Wave wins 10th of season, 41st straight

Wave 19, Wreckers 3

By Darien Times on May 3, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-050517collins.jpg

Finlay Collins in early season action. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

BOYS LACROSSE

It’s 41 wins in a row, and where it stops nobody knows, with the Wave’s 19-3 win over Staples at Westport on Tuesday.

Darien had 14 players contribute to the scoring totals and had a suffocating defense led by All American goalie Ryan Cornell and his defensive core of Arden Cohen, Quinn Fay, Jake Bieler, Nick Percarpio, Matt Gould and Andrew Darby.

The scoring leaders were Matt Meyjes (3-2), Kevin Lindley (4-0), Finlay Collins (2-2), Logan McGovern (1-3), Riley Stewart (1-2), Brian Minicus (2-0) and Blake Sommi (2-0).

The Wave improves to 10-0 (7-0 FCIAC), while Staples goes to 6-5.

Box

Darien   6-5-5-3 = 19

Staples  0-3-0-0 =  3

Darien Scoring:

Matt Meyjes  3-2

Kevin Lindley  4-0

Finlay Collins 2-2

Logan McGovern 1-3

Riley Stewart 1-2

Brian Minicus 2-0

Blake Sommi  2-0

Peter Hartigan 1-0

Jack Joyce  1-0

Ethan Dewbrey 1-0

Tommy Hellman  1-0

Tanner Strub 0-1

Ryan Darby 0-1

Henri Pfeifle  0-1

Staples Scoring:

Matt Bidgood  2-0

Evan Zinn  1-1

Max Lonergan 0-1

Darien Goalie Saves:

Ryan Cornell 7

Sean Collins  1

will Culliton  1-0

Staples Goalie Saves:

Matt Garber  6

Darien prepares for its biggest game of the season as it travels to Long Island on Thursday night to take on rival and nationally ranked St. Anthony’s in its final out-of-state challenge of 2017.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Editorial: There is simply no excuse to not stop for school buses. None. Zero. Next Post Fairfield Ludlowe to face Darien in softball at 4
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress