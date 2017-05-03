Fairfield Ludlowe to face Darien in softball at 4

Darien Times

May 3, 2017

The Ludlowe Falcons (7-2 FCIAC, 8-4 Overall) come into this game on a three game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Blue Wave (9-0 FCIAC, 11-2 Overall) have won eleven straight since losing to Newtown on April 8th. Last season, it was the Falcons who edged out the Blue Wave in a thrilling 2-0 win. The HAN Network will broadcast the game live.

 

In FCIAC softball, the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons travel to Darien High School to take on the Blue Wave on Wednesday, May 3, at 4 p.m. in a battle of two of the top teams in the east division.

