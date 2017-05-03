Darien Times

More than $3,000 reported stolen from Darien group home

Police are investigating $3,400 in cash reported missing from an adult group home in Darien. On April 24, Officers met with representatives from STAR, a Norwalk-based organization providing support services to adults with developmental disabilities. The organization provides staff for The Cottage in Darien.

The organization discovered the money was missing during a business audit in February. STAR had recently terminated an employee who had access to petty cash receipts, and police are now investigating the individual as a potential suspect.

