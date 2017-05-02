Obituary: Paul G. Lupinacci, Darien High Class of ’73, avid boater

Pau Paul G. Lupinacci, 62, of Burlington, MA and Morris, CT passed away on April 28 after a sudden and brief battle with neuroendocrine cancer. He is survived by his beloved partner of 16 years, Ina Rothenbuecher of Burlington, MA, his brother Steven and wife Vickie of San Juan Capistrano, CA, nephew Adam and wife Amanda and children Jeremy and Olivia of Novato, CA, niece Kate and husband Matt Galati of Portland, OR, niece Emily and husband Vadim Kharaz of Conshohocken, PA, niece Julia of San Juan Capistrano, CA, many cousins, and many devoted friends.

Son of the late Alfred Lupinacci and late Gertrude (Arrigoni) Lupinacci, Paul was born in Bridgeport CT in 1955 and grew up in Darien. He graduated from Darien High School in 1973 and received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Rollins College in 1977. Throughout his career, he held various accounting and risk management positions.

An avid boater, both with his personal flotilla of watercraft, as well as through his 100-ton Master Captain’s license, Paul was always happiest on the water. He was an accomplished water and snow skier as well.

The lives of everyone he touched were made better by his larger than life personality. His generous nature and love of life will be remembered and missed by all.

Per Paul’s request there will be no immediate memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to his beloved Bantam Lake via either Bantam Lake Protective Association (http://bantamlakect.com/) or Bantam Lake Ski Club (http://bantamlakeskiclub.com/).

