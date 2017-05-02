Brown is Darien’s golden grand slam man

BASEBALL

Everyone got in on the batting act in Darien’s 12-1 win over Warde at home on Monday.

I think this is a strong start to the week and sets the bar high. — Cord Fox

From Casey Brown with his almost nonchalant grand slam — he’s got two in consecutive weeks — to Harry Rayhill with a not-so-nonchalant homer in only his second time taking a swing, Darien rounded on the Mustangs with a dozen hits.

“We were firing on all cylinders today,” said senior captain Cord Fox. “Jake Geddes did a great job pitching and the defense supported him well.”

Geddes had the win and Sam Hickey came on in the fifth.

The Wave improves to 7-5 overall and 6-3 FCIAC.

Warde goes to 4-9, 4-5.

Darien got right to it scoring three unanswered runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The Wave added one in the second and erupted for seven in the third.

Darien had one error.

Warde had six hits and two errors scoring its lone run in the third.

Brown cleared the bases clobbering a fastball in the third inning.

“Offensively everyone got involved,” Fox said. “I think this is a strong start to the week and sets the bar high for us as we have three more games and are looking to get in a good position to make the FCIAC tournament.”