Darien Times

Brown is Darien’s golden grand slam man

Wave 12, Mustangs 1

By Steven Buono on May 2, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-041516brown

Casey Brown has blasted homers upon homers in his time at bat for the Wave. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

BASEBALL

Everyone got in on the batting act in Darien’s 12-1 win over Warde at home on Monday.

I think this is a strong start to the week and sets the bar high.

— Cord Fox

From Casey Brown with his almost nonchalant grand slam — he’s got two in consecutive weeks — to Harry Rayhill with a not-so-nonchalant homer in only his second time taking a swing, Darien rounded on the Mustangs with a dozen hits.

“We were firing on all cylinders today,” said senior captain Cord Fox. “Jake Geddes did a great job pitching and the defense supported him well.”

Geddes had the win and Sam Hickey came on in the fifth.

The Wave improves to 7-5 overall and 6-3 FCIAC.

Warde goes to 4-9, 4-5.

Darien got right to it scoring three unanswered runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The Wave added one in the second and erupted for seven in the third.

Darien had one error.

Warde had six hits and two errors scoring its lone run in the third.

Brown cleared the bases clobbering a fastball in the third inning.

“Offensively everyone got involved,” Fox said. “I think this is a strong start to the week and sets the bar high for us as we have three more games and are looking to get in a good position to make the FCIAC tournament.”

Tags: ,

Previous Post The Drive at 12:30: Navigating transitions and self-doubt Next Post Annual Wave Lift for a Cure continues, raises $4,300
About author
Steven Buono

Steven Buono


Darien Times Sports Editor since 2000

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress