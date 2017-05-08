Darien Times

Hindley Happening, a family carnival, returns Saturday, May 13

Hindley Elementary School is excited to invite the community to the much anticipated annual carnival which is set for Saturday, May 13, from 10 to 4, rain or shine, on the school grounds located on the corner of Nearwater Lane and Post Road.

The event will feature the ever popular carnival rides, exciting games, delicious food, baked goods, and will be a fun day for all ages. While there, be sure to check out the Hindley Happening silent auction in the gym which is filled with generous donations from local businesses and Hindley families ranging from dinners, to jewelry, sports memorabilia, event tickets and more!

 

