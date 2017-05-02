Darien Times

April property transfers

By Dan Arestia on May 2, 2017 in Lead News · 0 Comments

53 Hecker Avenue – Michelle Kearney to Caroline M. Lopez for $592,000. Appraised value of $594,900. Assessed value of $416,430.

 

4 Sunset Road – D. Gordon Williams Trust to Shay Homes LLC for $915,000. Appraised value of $1,264,400. Assessed value of $885,080.

 

88 Gardiner Street – Russell and Emma Protti to Nathan A. Littlefield for $1,120,000. Appraised value of $957,300. Assessed value of $670,110.

 

14 Kerry Lane – Brendan and Lucia Grady to Ian and Jessica Cross for $2,750,000. Appraised value of $2,564,900. Assessed value of $1,795,430.

 

21 Oak Crest Road – Christopher and Carolyn Burnes to Jeffrey Montero for $1,320,000. Appraised value of $1,163,400. Assessed value of $814,380.

 

76 Nearwater Lane – Reilly Builders LLC to Grigoriy Braylovskiy for $2,972,500. Appraised value of $2,925,300. Assessed value of $2,047,710.

 

166 Ridge Acres Road – John R. Musicaro, Trustee to Richard Condon for $2,050,000. Appraised value of $2,339,800. Assessed value of $1,637,860.

 

14 Darien Close – Lawrence and Judith McClure to Megan Brown for $755,000. Appraised value of $649,500. Assessed value of $454,650.

 

25 Miles Road – Megan A. Brown to Brian Patrick Ossenbeck for $1,485,000. Appraised value of $1,025,300. Assessed value of $717,710.

 

40 Maple Street – Scott Scribner to Gabriel Zarate and Maria Mangarrez for $730,000. Appaised value of $579,000. Assessed value of $405,300.

 

1 Norman Lane Unit 12 – Kathleen F. Cattano to Chunxiao Hou for $722,000. Appraised value of $717,600. Assessed value of $502,320.

 

3 Nolen Lane – Tamara Polewik and Edward Francis Schmitt to Michael Louis Sarver for $2,750,000. Appraised value of $2,563,100. Assessed value of $1,794,170.

 

25 Baywater Drive – Estate of Donald J. Brown to Frank A. Maturo for $2,150,000. Appraised value of $2,225,000. Assessed value of $1,557,500.

 

11 Oak Crest Road – Ian and Jessica Cross to Hadi Tabbaa for $1,494,000. Appraised value of $1,341,900. Assessed value of $939,330.

 

20 Buttonwood Lane – Deirdre McAllister to Nicholas J. DeSalvo for $2,290,000. Appraised value of $1,574,300. Assessed value of $1,102,010.

 

77 Old Kings Highway South – Carol A. Ryle to Michael L. Kivetz for $710,000. Appraised value of $686,300. Assessed value of $480,410.

 

249 Tokeneke Road – Brian McKeon and Ellen Kirby to Nicholas W. Young for $1,300,000. Appraised value of $1,008,700. Assessed value of $706,090.

 

141 Holmes Avenue – Ivar and Brigitte Bjornstad to Ryan N. Plaxsun for $857,000. Appraised value of $811,600. Assessed value of $568,120.

 

22 Linda Lane – David Bruce Shepherd to Jennifer M. Stocker for $2,000,000. Appraised value of $1,593,700. Assessed value of $1,115,590.

 

333-2 West Avenue – John and Lynne Brum to Ronald and Frances Shaver for $1,442,500.
38 DuBois Street – Patricia K. Laskey and John Keane Jr to 38 DuBois LLC for $899,000. Appraised value of $676,000. Assessed value of $473,200.

