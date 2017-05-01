Darien’s shutout eight of nine

Darien Times

May 1, 2017

Wave doubles tandem, freshman Elaina Cummiskey (left) and senior Susie Alptekin have shown an instant good chemistry on the court. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

GIRLS TENNIS

Darien romped on the road with two more shutouts, having blanked all competition but one thus far.

The Wave improves to 9-0 with 7-0 wins at Ridgefield and Fairfield Warde to close out the month of April.

Kateri Martin defeated her Tigers opponent 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1.

Lilly Ma won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2; Emilia Callery 6-2, 6-1 at three; Emily Neuner 6-1, 6-2 at four.

Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.

Susie Alptekin-Elaina Cummiskey won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2; Juliet Homes-Quin Wolters 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.

Martin won 6-0, 6-0 at Warde.

Ma won 6-1, 6-1; Callery 6-0, 6-1; Neuner 6-1, 6-2.

Dursht-Gray prevailed 6-1, 6-2; Alptekin-Cummiskey 6-0, 6-2; Hannah Riegel-Hailey Zimmerman 6-3, 6-2.

