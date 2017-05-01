Darien’s shutout eight of nine

GIRLS TENNIS

Darien romped on the road with two more shutouts, having blanked all competition but one thus far.

The Wave improves to 9-0 with 7-0 wins at Ridgefield and Fairfield Warde to close out the month of April.

Kateri Martin defeated her Tigers opponent 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1.

Lilly Ma won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2; Emilia Callery 6-2, 6-1 at three; Emily Neuner 6-1, 6-2 at four.

Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.

Susie Alptekin-Elaina Cummiskey won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2; Juliet Homes-Quin Wolters 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.

Martin won 6-0, 6-0 at Warde.

Ma won 6-1, 6-1; Callery 6-0, 6-1; Neuner 6-1, 6-2.

Dursht-Gray prevailed 6-1, 6-2; Alptekin-Cummiskey 6-0, 6-2; Hannah Riegel-Hailey Zimmerman 6-3, 6-2.