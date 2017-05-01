BOYS TRACK

Jimmy Conroy, Griffin Ott, Alex Klarer and James Johnson won the 4×1600-meter race with a time of 18:19.98 at the O’Grady Relays on Friday.

The time beat the previous meet record of 18:28.52 set by Haddam-Killingworth in 2016. The mark also broke the school record of 19:02.11 set by Jake McCauley, Alex Reynoso, John Conley and David Watson in 2010.

“We had multiple personal best times in the race,” Darien coach Tyson Kaczmarek said. “We came to the meet to run fast. The guys were awesome.”

The meet record is one of several the Blue Wave own.

Darien also holds meet records in the distance medley (2016), long jump relay (2010), and javelin relay (1992).

On Saturday, the javelin relay team of Kyle Fisher, Austin Hagander and Ryan Sullivan placed fourth with a combined mark of 422-5.

Hagander and Sullivan recorded personal best marks of 149-7 and 128-1. Fisher threw 144-9.