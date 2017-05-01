Selectmen to consider funding for Old Town Hall Homes at tonight’s meeting

Darien’s Board of Selectmen will consider a transfer of $360,000 from the town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help fund the redevelopment of the Old Town Hall Homes, an affordable senior living facility located on Post Road.

The development is operated by the Darien Housing Authority, a state entity tasked with creating and sustaining affordable housing within the town. The Old Town Hall Homes were first constructed in 1988 with 30 single bedroom units spread across multiple buildings. DHA Commissioners introduced plans to redevelop the living facility in 2015, citing substandard amenities for seniors and outdated construction.

In June 2016, Darien’s Planning & Zoning Commission approved a plan to demolish the existing structures and construct a single three-story building with a total of 55 affordable one-bedroom apartments for seniors. Since the approval the DHA has worked to secure financing for an estimated $22 million in demolition and construction costs.

The $360,000 from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund represents just a portion of the project’s funding but requires approval from the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and the Representative Town Meeting. The Board of Selectmen will also consider a new tax abatement that would allow the new development to be taxed below market rate. The DHA does not currently pay taxes on the property.

Selectwoman Susan Marks will also provide an update on the town’s annual fireworks show at Darien High School.

The meeting will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at Darien Town Hall, Room 206. It will air live on Darien’s TV79; a stream is available here.