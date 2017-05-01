Newbery-winning author to appear, sign books at Darien Library Tuesday

Patricia Reilly Giff, author of many beloved novels including Lily’s Crossing and Pictures of Hollis Woods, will visits Darien Library. Ms. Giff will discuss her work including her latest book Genevieve’s War, which is the companion to Lily’s Crossing, followed by a book signing. Barrett Bookstore will be on hand to sell books for the signing.

The event will be in the Community Room from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

Children, teen, and adult programs are funded by contributions to the Annual Campaign for the Darien Library. Please contact the Children’s Library at 203-669-5235, or visit the Library’s website at darienlibrary.org to view all the children’s programs.



Giff has received the Newbery Honor for Pictures of Hollis Woods and Lily’s Crossing, which is also a Boston Globe–Horn Book Honor Book. Nory Ryan’s Song was named an ALA Best Book for Young Adults and an ALA Notable Book.