Caregiver course from Alzheimer’s Association coming to Darien

The Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, in partnership with At Home In Darien and the Mather Center’s Darien senior programs will present a Caregiver Course for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias, or any age related issues. This four part training program will be held at the Mather Center, 2 Renshaw Road from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 3, 10, 17, and 24.  Participants are encouraged to attend all four sessions.   Refreshments will be served.

The schedule is as follows:

May 3 – The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease presented by Dr. Vittoria Gassman, MD, Medical Director, Long Term Care, Jewish Senior Services.

May 10 – Communication and Behavior Challenges presented by Sally Harding, MSW, Director of Client Services, Elderhouse Adult Day Center.

May 17 – Family Dynamics/ Keeping the Caregiver Healthy / Community Resources presented by Shanon Jordan, LMSW, Southwestern Regional Director, Alzheimer’s Association.

May 24 – Legal and Financial Issues presented by Linda L. Eliovson, Attorney, Law Offices of Eliovson & Tenore.

Please RSVP to Beth Paris, 203-656-7490, [email protected] or Shanon Jordan, 860-329-9403, [email protected].  

 

For information about services, or to find out how you can help support At Home In Darien, please call 203-655-2227 or visit www.athomeindarien.org.

 

