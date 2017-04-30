DAC seeking art show participants

The Darien Arts Center is welcoming artists of all ages to participate in its 58th Darien Art Show and Sale, held Saturday, June 3, through Saturday, June 10. Artwork is accepted in a variety of media for this show, which offers cash prizes and a solo exhibit for the Best in Show winner. Registration for artists is online only at darienarts.org until May 22. Artists needing help with online registration may call the DAC office at (203) 655-8683, or visit the DAC office at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall, for assistance. Drop off of artwork is on May 30, from 2 to 8 p.m. (No walk-in registrations will be accepted at drop off.)

Founded in 1975, the Darien Arts Center (DAC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing visual and performing arts programs and events for the community. The DAC offers educational programs in Dance, Visual Arts, Music & Theatre, as well as special events and live community theatre produced by DAC Stage. Private donations, grants, tuition fees & ticket sales fund the DAC, which is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall. For further information, call (203) 655-8683 or visit darienarts.org.