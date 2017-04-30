Darien Times

DAC seeking art show participants

By Susan Shultz on April 30, 2017 in Community, Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

 

Amy Allen, DAC executive director, Shari Kendall, committee member, Juliette Jansen, 2015 Best in Show winner, Sarah Ritchey, committee chairperson, Barbara Paul, committee member, and Cristine Foster, DAC board member. To find out more about the 58th Darien Art Show and Sale, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.

The Darien Arts Center is welcoming artists of all ages to participate in its 58th Darien Art Show and Sale, held Saturday, June 3, through Saturday, June 10. Artwork is accepted in a variety of media for this show, which offers cash prizes and a solo exhibit for the Best in Show winner. Registration for artists is online only at darienarts.org until May 22. Artists needing help with online registration may call the DAC office at (203) 655-8683, or visit the DAC office at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall, for assistance. Drop off of artwork is on May 30, from 2 to 8 p.m. (No walk-in registrations will be accepted at drop off.)
Founded in 1975, the Darien Arts Center (DAC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing visual and performing arts programs and events for the community. The DAC offers educational programs in Dance, Visual Arts, Music & Theatre, as well as special events and live community theatre produced by DAC Stage. Private donations, grants, tuition fees & ticket sales fund the DAC, which is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall. For further information, call (203) 655-8683 or visit darienarts.org.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post DCA to hold plant sale and Mother’s Day tea Next Post Caregiver course from Alzheimer's Association coming to Darien
About author
Susan Shultz

Susan Shultz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress