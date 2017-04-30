DCA to hold plant sale and Mother’s Day tea

Beautiful plants at good prices and a afternoon tea, all for a good cause, will be offered on Friday, May 12 at the Darien Community Association.

The DCA plant sale, run by the DCA Greenhouse Group, offers over 2,000 naturally-grown hardy perennials from our greenhouse: sun-loving, shade-loving, native, deer-resistant, and highly-prized new plants are available. They are also offering a few colorful annuals and some newly- introduced succulents. Tomatoes and other favorites you just can’t live without will also be for sale. Lots of DCA Greenhouse Group members will be available to help you find the perfect plants for your garden and containers. The plant sale will run from 8:30 to 12:30; there is no fee for entry. Proceeds from the sale help support the DCA’s non-profit mission, including college scholarships for Darien High School graduates.

Visitors may also wish to stay for their Mother’s Day plant sale tea. Afternoon tea hours are from 11:30 to 3 p.m. (two seatings: 11:30 and 1:30 p.m.). They’ll hold plants purchases while attendees enjoy creations from chef/caterer Victoria Truchan of Country House Cuisine. The traditional menu will include a variety of classic tea sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam, English and French petit fours and cookies, and a selection of Harney & Sons teas. The tea is $45, or $40 for DCA members. Prepayment for the tea is required by Wednesday, May 10th and may be made online through dariendca.org or by contacting the DCA.

For further information view dariendca.org or contact the DCA at [email protected] or 203-655-9050 ext. 10. These events will be held at the DCA, at 274 Middlesex Road.

Plants for the DCA plant sale and Mother’s Day tea are nurtured by dedicated DCA Greenhouse Group members.